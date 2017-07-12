Kendall and Kylie Jenner news: Reality stars' brand fights back against Tupac t-shirt lawsuit

Kendall and Kylie Jenner received a lawsuit that claimed they used Michael Miller's images of the late Tupac Shakur without the photographer's consent. These pictures were used in the reality stars' vintage clothing line that showed their faces superimposed on music icons such as Tupac, Ozzy Osbourne and Notorious B.I.G.

Now, the Jenners' brand, Kendall + Kylie, has fired back saying that no infringement or violation of anyone's rights had taken place. They responded:

"Canada Inc, the licensee manufacturer of the K + K brand, purchased a very small quantity of vintage T-shirts with performer images already on them. Only two Tupac T-shirts were sold before being pulled from distribution. Canada Inc did not copy anyone's image, remove any copyright notice from any image or attempt to exploit Mr. Miller's claimed right of publicity."

The statement further said that the company they purchased the vintage T-shirts from was authorized to license them. Therefore, no violation had occurred.

Miller, however, still contends that the Jenners "misappropriated and wrongfully exploited at least two original photographs" he took of Shakur. Nevertheless, it will still be up to a judge to decide on whether the lawsuit holds up and if any infringement occurred.

Miller stands to receive statutory damages of $150,000 per photo as well as any profits made from the shirts should he win the lawsuit. However, based on the brand's statement, Miller isn't expected to earn much on that front.

Earlier, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace slammed the Jenners over their use of her son's picture. She said, "I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt."

Kendall and Kylie offered a public apology to all those offended especially to the families and artists. Expect more reports as the situation develops.