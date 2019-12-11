Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell is now a pastor

Stephanie Velez
Kel Mitchell (l) in his acting heydays as one half of the kids' TV duo Kenan & Kel.

He was one of the most familiar TV faces to kids and teens growing up in the nineties but now Kenan & Kel star Kel Mitchell is following the call of God to be a pastor. 

The Nickelodeon child star announced on Twitter that he has just become a licensed pastor. 

He shared how "blessed" he was feeling alongside pictures of him holding his certificate. 

He was beaming as he posed together with another pastoral candidate and his pastor, Garry D Zeigler, at Spirit Food Christian Center in Winnetka, California. 

In another picture shared on his Twitter, Kel was kneeling on a cushion as Pastor Zeigler laid hands on him and prayed for him. 

The two times Emmy Award nominated actor and stand up comedian will be serving in the church's youth ministry.

"Officially became a Licensed Pastor last weekend. Blessed and thankful for my@spiritfood Food Family and thank you Pastor Zeigler for seeing the calling of God on my life and trusting me with your Youth Department," he said. 

His staff page on the church's website indicated that Kel will still keep up some work in the entertainment industry, as he is currently working on a new iteration of his former show All That

All That aired on Nickelodeon for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2005, and paved the way for the popular spin-off Kenan & Kel which ran from 1996 to 2000. 

