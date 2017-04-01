Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Science educator Bill Nye (left) engages Ken Ham, President of the Creation Museum, in a debate. (Screenshot/Answers in Genesis)

Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham because the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.

Ham told The Gospel Herald that Nye's show will try to brainwash people, so they should watch it with caution. "Bill Nye might think he's the saviour of the world, but I've got news for Bill Nye: Jesus is the Saviour of the world," Ham said before quoting John 3:16: "For God loved the world so much that He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life."

Ham said the Bible makes it clear that people can't save themselves because they are sinners, and the only one who is capable of doing so is Jesus.

Ham cited a number of reasons why Nye's new show is dangerous. He said it's important to understand the difference between observational science and historical science. Anybody can engage in observational science, but not everybody truly grasps historical science.

"When it comes to knowledge about the past, when you weren't there...then you're talking about a different kind of science. Then, it's not up to observational science; it's historical science. Bill Nye doesn't distinguish between the two," he said.

Ham believes Nye is using his show to "brainwash and indocrinate people" by distorting observational science and making it into something real.

"He'll do experiments and things will explode...and then he'll say, 'And science has shown us we evolved from animals millions of years ago,'" Ham said. "Totally different. That's the big danger of it all, that it indoctrinates generations [who believe] that because we do things that go 'poof' and 'bang' and make technology, therefore we've got to believe Bill Nye when he says everything came about by natural processes; that there's no God."

Ham and Nye have often debated in the past. Just recently, Nye criticised Ham's latest Christian attraction called the Ark Encounter in Kentucky. "The Science Guy" told NBC News that the Ark Encounter was "disturbing," and every single exhibit was "absolutely wrong." He also claimed that the attraction encourages visitors to trust faith more than science, thus reducing their ability to think critically.

But Ham would beg to differ. He wrote on his Facebook page that Nye's comments were "really disturbing and troubling."

"Nye wants to convince all children to believe they are just animals who arose by natural processes—and that there's no God! The implications of this belief on the question of the meaning and purpose of life are beyond serious!" he said.