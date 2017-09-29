'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' pregnancy saga with Kylie, Kim and now Khloe

A promotional image for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Facebook/kuwtk

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians" doesn't have just one pregnant cast member. Following Kylie Jenner's much-talked-about but unconfirmed pregnancy, sisters Kim Kardashian-West and Khloe Kardashian are also expecting.

Kim took to Twitter to post a promotional video for season 14 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which includes a clip of the reality star confirming that she is having another baby.

Season 14 is gonna be wild. Tune in this Sunday!!! #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/rnpIdGiNyK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

According to People Magazine, the 36-year-old wife of rapper Kanye West is expecting their third child via surrogacy. The couple was said to have hired a surrogate in June and she is expecting to deliver the baby in January of next year.

Reports added that the couple considered surrogacy after Kim had some complications and bad experiences from her past pregnancies.

Meanwhile, Khloe is also reportedly pregnant with National Basketball Association player Tristan Thompson's baby. This is her first child with the Cleveland Cavaliers star. Sources told ET Online that the 33-year-old reality star is expecting their child early next year. The two started dating in August 2016.

It has been noted that Khloe has always wanted to be a mother and is happy about the news that she is becoming one. However, she hasn't officially confirmed the news yet; she hasn't reportedly told anyone outside her inner circle of friends.

Moving on to the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie has shocked the internet with pregnancy news and her age has a lot to do with it. According to sources, although Kylie is only 20 years old, she has maternal instincts and knows how to take care of a baby.

She is said to have raised Tyga's son when they were still dating, which helped prepare her for motherhood. Although numerous publications have reported about Kylie's pregnancy, the makeup tycoon hasn't given out any word regarding the matter.

Season 14 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!