'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' news: Kim Kardashian-West admits strained relationship with Caitlyn Jenner

Promotional photo for E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Facebook/KUWTK

Kim Kardashian-West continues to give fans a real insight into her personal life. This time, the reality star has shed light on how her once close relationship with Caitlyn Jenner has developed throughout the years.

Kardashian-West sat in as Ryan Seacrest's guest co-host on Monday's "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During the talk show, she admitted that Jenner's memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," has strained their relationship.

"We don't have much of a relationship," the 36-year-old television personality said (via Entertainment Weekly). "We're family, so I do believe that maybe this is just a phase. I feel like there's been so much hurt and pain with Caitlyn and my mom, and at the end of the day, I'll always ride for my mom, she's my mom, I love her to death."

Nonetheless, Kardashian-West is hopeful of mending strained ties with Jenner soon. After all, they are still a family.

Kardashian-West's statement comes shortly after Jenner, 67, admitted that she and the Kardashians — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Robert and ex-wife Kris — have not talked in a while. Despite their fractured relationship, she makes sure that her relationship with daughters Kendall and Kylie remains the same.

The feud between the Kardashians and Caitlyn began after the release of "The Secrets of My Life." In it, the former Olympian claimed she was the one who came up with the idea for "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." The mother-of-six, however, strongly refuted the claim.

"It's so absurd," Kris said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it's called 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians.'"

In the meantime, E! Network is currently reairing all 195 episodes of "Keeping Up with the Kardashian" and its connected spin-offs, including "Kourtney & Kim Take Miami." The month-long marathon, dubbed "Kardash-a-thon: Every Episode Ever," airs every day until Sept. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT.