Katy Perry–Taylor Swift feud news: Is it finally coming to an end?

Katy Perry admitted that she tried to fix things with Taylor but she refused. YouTube/EllenTV

One of the most famous feuds in pop culture might finally come to an end.

BBC UK reported that pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift might come up with the biggest surprise in the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards when they share the stage and a performance together.

Originally, reports said Swift was planning to steal Perry's thunder. Organizers told The Daily Star that the appearance of the two stars is a "logistical nightmare."

"Taylor's getting ready to return with new music and believes the VMAs could be the perfect place to do it. Discussions are currently ongoing with organizers who, despite knowing it will be a huge ratings winner, are calling it a logistical nightmare," the anonymous source said, according to the publication.

However, new reports say Perry and Swift might bury the hatchet once and for all, ending a feud that spans almost half a decade.

Perry will host the award show and is expected to perform her single "Swish Swish" which is allegedly a dig and answer to Swift's track "Bad Blood."

The feud started in 2012 when Perry allegedly stole Swift's back up dancers for her "Prismatic World Tour," while Swift was doing her "Red World Tour." The two also dated musician John Mayer with Perry releasing a duet with Mayer called "Who You Love."

This would not be Swift's first VMA moment. In 2009, Swift was delivering her speech for her Best Female Video win when she was interrupted by rapper Kanye West to say Beyoncé had "the best videos of all time."

She also brought Nicki Minaj on stage in the 2015 VMAs after a Twitter altercation with Swift falsely accusing Minaj of attacking her.

Perry recently has been vocal of her willingness to forget the drama and start anew her relationship with Swift. "I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her," she said in an online streaming to promote her latest album.

"I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"

The 2017 VMAs will be held on Aug. 27 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.