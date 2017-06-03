Katy Perry's devout Christian mom shares how God helps her get through seasons of pain and depression

x

Mary Hudson poses with her daughther, Katy Perry, at a UNICEF event, in November 2016. (Photo: Instagram/MaryArises)

International singing sensation Katy Perry might have had an evangelical background growing up, but that did not stop her from singing about kissing girls and advocating the LGBT lifestyle.

It is for this reason that her parents, evangelical ministers Keith and Mary Hudson, are receiving flak from the Christian community.

Mary told Charisma News that she always gets "negative vibes" from fellow Christians who ask her, "How could you have a daughter like that?"

Mary admitted that she never expected things to head south with their daughter. When she was pregnant with Katy, an evangelist even prayed over her and declared, "This child will do something great for God."

They attempted to launch her career as a gospel singer at first, but when things did not pan out, Katy took a different direction and became an overnight sensation in 2008 with the song "I Kissed A Girl."

When Mary and her husband first heard it, they were devastated. "I felt like I was flattened to the wall," Mary said.

But as Katy's fame grew, so did her provocative spirit. Her songs are often laced with sexual innuendos, and her music videos are already considered soft porn by conservative parents.

Mary feels hurt seeing her daughter drifting so far from her Christian values, but she relies on God through it all.

"The devil definitely tries to steal my joy. I sometimes have to fight depression," she said, adding that she relies heavily on Psalm 113:9, which says, "He gives the barren woman a dwelling, making her the joyful mother of children. Praise the Lord!"

"You have to take your mind off your own situation and focus on others if you are ever going to see the light of day," Mary said.

As for her daughter, Mary said she will never give up hope that she would return to the loving embrace of God. "It's only the love of God that will bring them back," she affirmed. "Don't cut them off. You have to rise above your feelings. You must stay in communication."

Earlier, Katy said in an interview with Vogue that because of her Christian upbringing, she used to picket against Madonna and Marilyn Manson concerts even though she likes their music.

She suggested that she grew up "ignorant" with the ways of the world, and she does not want to be like that anymore. "I still have conditioned layers [of Christianity] dropping off of me by the day," she said.