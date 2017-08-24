Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom dating news: 'Swish Swish' singer sets record straight on relationship with actor

Featured in the image is singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom giving their romance another chance? That's what fans are wondering about after they were spotted getting cozy at Ed Sheeran's concert earlier this month. Now, the singer is setting the record straight on their relationship status.

In an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup on Monday, Aug. 21, the singer vaguely said that she and Bloom are enjoying being in each other's lives.

"I think people are in and out of your life," the 32-year-old singer and songwriter said. "It's nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred."

It looks like having a love life is not her priority as of the moment. Perry is also set to kick off her Witness: The Tour at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada on Sept. 19.

Witness: The Tour is in support of her fifth studio album "Witness" and will consist of 84 shows across North America, Europe and Oceania. Noah Cyrus, Purity Ring and Carly Rae Jepsen have been confirmed as opening acts for the Sept. 19–Nov. 1, Nov. 5–Dec. 20 and Jan. 5–Feb. 5, 2018 tour dates, respectively.

Witness: The Tour is described as "an imaginative trip from outer-space to inner-space, from the planets to the bottom of our oceans." The description for the upcoming concert tour also reads: "A musical journey through Katy Perry's biggest milestones and mega-hits right up to her latest album."

In addition to Witness: The Tour, the "Swish Swish" singer will host the 34th MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT. She will also serve as a judge on ABC's revival of "American Idol," which is intended to debut sometime in 2018.

Orlando, on the other hand, will be seen next in Ludwig and Paul Shammasian's "Romans" and "S.M.A.R.T. Chase," a British-Chinese action film directed by Charles Martin.