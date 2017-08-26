Katy Perry news: 'Swish Swish' music video throwing shade at Taylor Swift?

Katy Perry arrives at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

American pop singer Katy Perry released a new music video for her song "Swish Swish." The timing of this is too impeccable, as it almost coincides with the release of Taylor Swift's new single, "Look What You Made Me Do." Could the video be dissing Swift?

According to The Sun, "Swish Swish" does pertain to Swift, throwing shade at the pop star and stems from their longtime beef. The proof of this can be reportedly seen, however, the moment passes by so quickly that it can be easy to disregard.

In the music video, audiences will be able to spot a wolf mascot with a sheep on top of it. This could be an allusion to the phrase, "wolf in sheep's clothing," which speaks volumes of what Perry thinks of Swift.

The rival team called "The Sheep" could also be a subtle hint in the basketball-themed music video. National Basketball Association legend Bill Walton even made an appearance as a commentator, along with cameos from Terry Crews among other celebrities.

If audiences are to listen closely to the lyrics of the song, they will be able to surmise that Perry is talking about "taking the crown." Does this mean that Perry sees Swift as the queen of the music industry? Or that Swift has more fans? Whatever the case may be, Perry is trying her best to make sure that people are aware of Swift's fakeness.

Vox noted that Perry's music video does not make a very emphatic statement, especially considering the implications of her message. "Swish Swish" describes some kind of takeover, but the music video is an underdog-themed one, which hints that Perry is not above Swift in their rivalry.

Perry stated in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the song is about being able to overcome bullies and people who are trying to hold someone back. This is a very cryptic response and does not confirm whether "Swish Swish" is indeed about Swift.