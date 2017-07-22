Katy Perry news: 'Roar' singer discusses feud with Taylor Swift

What feud? Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, has revealed that her feud with Taylor Swift is all in the past now.

In an interview with Australia's "Today" show last Wednesday, July 19, Perry openly talked about her now-defunct feud with Taylor. While they have had their share of differences, the former insisted that it is nothing but love now.

"I love her, I always have," Entertainment Weekly quoted the 32-year-old singer and songwriter as saying. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"

The famous Perry and Swift feud started after three backup dancers — Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick and Leah Adler — left the latter's The Red Tour to go work with the former on her Prismatic World Tour in 2014. It was then followed by the arrival of "Bad Blood" in 2015, which described the betrayal of a close friend.

In the meantime, the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker has reportedly landed a $25 million contract to serve as a judge on ABC's revival of "American Idol." The deal makes her one of the highest paid judges to ever appear on the show following Simon Cowell, who reportedly made $45 million as head judge.

"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."

ABC's revival of "American Idol" is scheduled to air sometime in 2018.