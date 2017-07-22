Katy Perry news: 'Roar' singer discusses feud with Taylor Swift
What feud? Katy Perry, whose real name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, has revealed that her feud with Taylor Swift is all in the past now.
In an interview with Australia's "Today" show last Wednesday, July 19, Perry openly talked about her now-defunct feud with Taylor. While they have had their share of differences, the former insisted that it is nothing but love now.
"I love her, I always have," Entertainment Weekly quoted the 32-year-old singer and songwriter as saying. "We've had our differences but I just continue to say, 'God bless her on her journey.'"
The famous Perry and Swift feud started after three backup dancers — Lockhart Brownlie, Scott Myrick and Leah Adler — left the latter's The Red Tour to go work with the former on her Prismatic World Tour in 2014. It was then followed by the arrival of "Bad Blood" in 2015, which described the betrayal of a close friend.
In the meantime, the "I Kissed a Girl" hitmaker has reportedly landed a $25 million contract to serve as a judge on ABC's revival of "American Idol." The deal makes her one of the highest paid judges to ever appear on the show following Simon Cowell, who reportedly made $45 million as head judge.
"I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories," Perry said in a statement. "I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music."
ABC's revival of "American Idol" is scheduled to air sometime in 2018.
-
Actress to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's new live-action Aladdin is a committed Christian
Rising star Naomi Scott was once a worship leader at the church in England pastored by her parents and is now set to play Princess Jasmine in Disney's next live action movie.
-
Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
The extraordinary redemption story of Dunkirk is all due to humble, ordinary people who decided to play their part. These men – and boys – left behind because they were deemed the wrong age to fight, were absolutely average. All that set them apart was their willingness to see light defeat darkness.
- Dunkirk review: a magnificent light in our darkest hour
- Lean in to your shadow side: ten new Christian phrases you need to know
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Is the sidelining of religion a root cause of our mental health crisis?
- O.J. Simpson says he wishes he had 'been a better Christian' as he's granted parole
- What does 'home' mean to you? Are you like the Son of Man, with nowhere to lay your head?
- Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'
- Top musicians are to sing all 150 Psalms in one weekend. What can this teach our world today?
- Was this Catholic cardinal a saint or a pro-Nazi war criminal?
- Plea for Katie Hopkins to apologise after she was photographed with Swedish Holocaust denier
- Murdered Indian pastor received death threats, son reveals
- Was Jesus an extremist? 1 in 5 Brits thinks so
- Palestinians call for 'day of rage' in Jerusalem, clash with Israel over mosque security
- How Christian and other faith communities are rebuilding trust in times of crisis
- South Sudan's child refugees in mental health crisis: 150,000 need therapy for post-conflict trauma