Katy Perry explains how she ended her feud with Calvin Harris

A promotional photo of pop singer Katy Perry for the MTV Video Music Awards. MTV

Katy Perry buried the hatchet with another star, although it is not with pop star Taylor Swift.

Perry explained to Ryan Seacrest on his KISS-FM radio show "On-Air With Ryan Seacrest" how she reconciled with Scottish record producer and DJ Calvin Harris.

"I saw Calvin actually at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. We just bumped into each other and he's like 'Oh, you know, it's so funny, I think I have a song that maybe you should come check out,'" she told Seacrest.

The "Bon Appetit" singer added that their Twitter argument was long overdue and that they both have fans that have been waiting for collaboration.

In 2011, Perry went to Twitter to inform her fans that Harris will not open for her U.K. and Ireland shows after a last minute cancellation. Harris responded, "Sorry to all who wanted to see me with Katy-her team suddenly moved the goalposts and I was to appear on stage with no production." The tweet has been deleted.

Perry furthered how other performers were able to open her show including New Young Pony Club, Yelle, Robyn, Marina & the Diamonds and Janell Monae.

However, the two have since put the tensed exchange, with Harris releasing "Feels" last June, featuring the vocals of Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams.

There are speculations that Perry and Harris are conniving against Perry's nemesis, Taylor Swift, who dated Harris for some time.

Perry, however, denied this and told "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" that her track "Swish Swish" is not a reply to Swift's 2014 single "Bad Blood." "I think it's a great anthem for people to use whenever somebody's trying to hold you down or bully you," she said.

However, she clarified that the song represents the "liberation from all the negative that doesn't serve you."

Perry will host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards where Swift will also make an appearance.