Katy Perry and Taylor Swift duet at 2017 MTV VMAs not happening

Rumors of rivals Taylor Swift and Katy Perry performing a duet at 2017 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) have been brought to a complete stop by the producers. They will definitely not be performing together, but Perry has already been to confirmed to host the annual event.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, VMA producer Garrett English stated that he is aware of rumors about the possibility of the two female pop stars doing a performance together despite their real-life feud.

However, English stated that he has no knowledge of such a performance happening for the show and that it is definitely going to happen.

When English was asked about Perry, he said that the choice of host was not a difficult one to make given all of her contributions to the prestigious annual event.

There are still no reports on whether Swift will be tasked to do a performance for VMA's audience, or if she will even be attending given that Perry is hosting. Swift is currently busy with her new album which would be a great excuse to not show up.

Is it possible that English was just keeping the rumors under wraps to surprise the audience? At this point, it is quite unclear, since there are no recent developments regarding the feud of the two.

Perry has stated that she has put her negative feelings towards Swift aside. She even apologized for anything that she may have done to hurt the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer. Swift hasn't responded to the public apology yet.

The rivalry began way back in 2013 when Swift accused Perry of hijacking her backup dancers to sabotage one of her concerts. This led Swift to write a song called "Bad Blood," which is notoriously directed at Perry. Perhaps Swift's single release this Thursday isn't just a mere coincidence?

The 2017 MTV VMA will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. EDT.