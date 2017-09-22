Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx not ready to go public

Actress Katie Holmes arrives at the Donna Karan New York show during New York Fashion Week February 10, 2014. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Tom Cruise's ex-wife Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have stayed strictly mum about their alleged relationship, but they definitely looked like a happy couple during their stroll on the beach during Labor Day. Apparently, a recent report has claimed that the two are ready to go public with their romantic affair, stating that they are sick of keeping it secret.

Holmes and Foxx have been the subject of romance rumors since 2013, and although they have never officially confirmed the relationship, multiple outlets asserted that the low-key pair has been casually spending time together for years. While neither has said a word about it, it appeared like they were ready to spill the truth.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Holmes was super worried about the public attention and was content to keep the romance between them. However, an insider of the outlet revealed that the actress became "tired of playing that game." Their first public appearance as a couple was reported during an NYC dinner on April 2.

The source added that Holmes and Foxx had decided to go public with their romance. After years of being rarely seen together, they were spotted Sept. 4, walking hand-in-hand on a Malibu beach. The 38-year-old actress soaked up the summer in a blue dress paired with a hat and sunglasses. Her beau, on the other hand, opted for a dark t-shirt and workout pants.

After their stroll, they splashed around in the water. However, the couple allegedly remains hesitant to talk about their romance. The source said, "Everyone knows they're together, but it's still unspoken. He could often be overheard talking flirtatiously to someone on the phone and excited to wrap up work and go home. It's been obvious that he's had someone special in his life for a long time."

Nevertheless, Gossip Cop assured that the report about Holmes and Foxx being ready to come out of hiding was not true. The debunking site revealed that there were no plans for the two to come out as a couple in public. Their Malibu outing was not orchestrated as well; it was simply a private moment caught by nosy paparazzi.

In the meantime, it is best for everyone to wait for the duo's official announcement. Readers should then take the rumors with a grain of salt.