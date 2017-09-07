Katie Holmes dating news: Tom Cruise's ex-wife goes public with Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes at the 2014 New York Fashion Week. Reuters/Carlo Allegri

For the past few years, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have sparked romance rumors. By Monday, Sept. 4, the pair seemed to indicate that they are more than just friends.

Foxx and Holmes, who have reportedly been dating since 2013, were spotted having fun at the beach in Malibu, California. They were also photographed holding hands while strolling along the beach line.

"Katie and Jamie were holding hands and drinking together (as they walked along the sand)," an eyewitness said in an interview with E! News. "They went in the water and were splashing around, flirting and getting close."

Foxx and Holmes were first linked in August 2013 after performing together at the 4th Annual Apollo for the Hamptons benefit. Since then, the pair has been the subject of romance rumors, but have always insisted they were just friends and nothing more.

Despite denying it, Foxx and Holmes reportedly refused to go public with their romance because of the latter's ex-husband, Tom Cruise. Allegedly, the actress is not allowed to date anyone publicly for five years after their highly-publicized divorce.

"The Kennedys" actress reportedly agreed to the condition because she was desperate to push through with the divorce. She allegedly received $4.8 million in child support and another $5 million for herself.

In the meantime, Holmes has been busy with several projects, which involves Lisa Addario and Joe Syracuse's "Coup d'Etat." In the upcoming satirical comedy film, she will star as Darlene Mills, opposite General Anton Vincent (Michael Caine).

Foxx, on the other hand, can be seen in "Robin Hood," an upcoming action-adventure film directed by Otto Bathurst. In it, he will play Little John, the leader of an outlaws group known as the Merry Men.

Also starring Taron Egerton, Eve Hewson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jamie Dornan, and Tim Minchin, "Robin Hood" will open in theaters on Sept. 21, 2018.