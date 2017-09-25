Kathy Griffin loses sister to cancer

Comedian Kathy Griffin is shown in this photo. Reuters/David McNew

Comedienne Kathy Griffin took Twitter last Friday to share the sad news that her sister had peacefully passed away during the night of Sept. 14. The tweet also showed a video of her sister, Joyce Patricia Griffin, on her hospital bed, watching a musical performance for the last time.

Family, friends and fans flooded the tweet with their condolences to Kathy and her family. In a 2015 interview with Wall Street Journal, Kathy revealed that she was very close with Joyce and that the two of them shared a room when they were kids.

The video ended with the cartoon version of Joyce with a message that read, "This is where she always wanted to be...and now she's having a Mai Tai on the beach in heaven." Kathy also included a link to the American Cancer Society where people can place their donations to patients who are still battling the disease.

Her eldest brother, Kenny Griffin, was the first one to leave them, many years ago, while another sibling, Gary Griffin, was diagnosed with esophageal cancer and lost the battle in 2014. Joyce was 65, with an undisclosed form of cancer.

The two-time Emmy winner was reported to have lost several endorsement deals and hosting gigs this year, after the controversial photo op with what looks like Donald Trump's severed head. An investigation about the shoot led by the Secret Service was put in motion in July when she found out about her sister's medical condition.

Choosing a low profile over the summer, the "My Life on the D-List" star made sure she takes into account the lessons she's learned from her previous battles with cancer — making every single day a beautiful moment for her sister.

The comedienne shaved head back in July to show support for her sister's battle.