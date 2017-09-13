Kate Winslet and Idris Elba speak about importance of communication in upcoming film 'The Mountain Between Us'

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba star in the upcoming film "The Mountain Between Us." Facebook/MountainBetweenUs

The upcoming survival drama film "The Mountain Between Us," starring veteran actress Kate Winslet and Idris Elba has communication as one of its main themes. It can be viewed as an allegory for some of the present world's communication problems.

The stars of the film shared their thoughts about the film and the importance of communication during an interview with Deadline. Winslet stars as a photographer named Alex Martin, and Elba portrays the role of a medical doctor named Ben Bass. The movie centers on the two strangers as their chartered plane crashes in the snowy mountains of Utah, and they have to work together to survive the cold and harsh wilderness.

"Communication is a running theme in this movie," said Winslet. "They have no communication, nobody knows where they are, the pilot didn't file a flight plan, I didn't call my husband to tell him what I was doing, (Bass) didn't speak to his wife. No one knows where they are. Then you have two strangers who have to communicate to survive."

The academy award-winning actress likened the situation to the recent plight of the people in the Caribbean in the wake of the powerful Hurricane Irma. "Think about Hurricane Irma. There are those people in the British Virgin Islands who do not know that Jose is coming because they have no communication. It's terrifying," continued the actress.

She shared that during the production of the movie, one of the things that she found very difficult was imagining what it would feel like to be cut off from the world. Winslet said the lack of communication created much of the tension and the fear that is in the movie.

Talking to E! News, the pair also shared how awkward love scenes can be on set. "Those scenes are really awkward—it doesn't matter which way you look at it," said Winslet. Luckily, the actress has done many films with such scenes, and she was able to help her co-star through it. "It was weirder for me because I haven't done too many love scenes," admitted Elba.

"The Mountain Between Us" will be released in theaters on Oct. 6.