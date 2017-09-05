Kate Middleton pregnancy news: Royal baby no. 3 due date revealed

Kate Middleton smiles during their visit to St. Andrews University in Fife, Scotland Feb. 25, 2011. Reuters/Toby Melville

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is becoming a mother for the third time. She is expecting her third child with husband Prince William, whom she married in Westminster Abbey last April 2011.

On Monday, Sept. 4, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child. Just like her first two pregnancies, she is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum; thus, the cancellation of official engagements.

"As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum," read the press statement. "Her royal highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."

While no due date has yet been announced for the royal baby, the Duchess is expected to give birth anytime between March and June 2018. Either way, the third child will be a spring baby.

Middleton and Prince William first became parents to son George Alexander Louis in July 2013. Two years later, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

In a previous interview, Prince William admitted he is loving every minute of his journey into parenthood. He then added that being a husband and a father have changed his perspective in life.

"I worry about the future more," said the eldest son of Charles, Prince of Wales; and Diana, Princess of Wales, during his guest appearance on "Talk Vietnam." "When you have something or someone in your life to give the future too, I think it focuses the mind more about what you're giving them."

Prince William then expressed his hopes for his children's future. He would want George and Charlotte to grow up with more simple aspirations, and become individuals who treat others "as they would like to be treated themselves."