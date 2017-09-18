Kate Middleton baby news: Duchess prefers 'home birth' for third baby

Prince William and his wife Kate Duchess of Cambridge attend the Patron's Lunch, an event to mark Britain's Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday, in London, June 12, 2016. Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton are expecting their third royal child, the Duchess of Cambridge is already thinking about where she wants to welcome the baby. It turns out that she is interested in a "home birth" this time around.

In a lot of ways, Prince William and his wife are thoroughly modern monarchs. They even announced the pregnancy news on Twitter. But the royal mother is weighing a traditional decision about the birth of her third child. The 35-year-old brunette beauty allegedly wanted the same for her first two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, but her doctors did not allow it, an insider of Daily Mail revealed. .

The source said, "The Duchess knew it wasn't possible for her first baby to be born at home, but she asked for a home birth for the second. Officials and doctors thought it too risky. There was concern and in the end, she decided against it." The royal kids were born in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Prince William's wife could be protected and cared for in case of emergencies.

The source further explained, "The Duke and Duchess decided not to take the risk last time. A similar request with the third baby would be more acceptable." A home birth would spare the royal couple the trouble of facing a bunch of paparazzi, as they could cherish the important day in the privacy of their own place.

News of Middleton's third pregnancy broke in early September. Kensington Palace's official announcement read, "Their Royal Highnesses. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news."

It continued to state about the health status of Middleton, revealing that the Duchess "is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum." The press release also stated that Duke's wife could not attend to her royal duties due to her severe morning sicknesses. In the meantime, the palace has not yet commented about Middleton's desire of a "home birth."