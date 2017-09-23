Entertainment
Three Texas churches damaged in Hurricane Harvey sue federal agency over refusal to provide relief ...
Church in Wales elects John Davies as its new Archbishop
Why Pope Francis needs all the prayers he can get as he visits Colombia, rife with poverty, ...
Church of England bishops join calls for end to indefinite migrant detention
Why violence will never be the remedy for our conflict
How threats over a movie about the last tsar show conservative Christians' growing influence on ...
PMQs with Christian Today: Theresa May refuses to back Christian MP's hunger bill
What does the Bible say about the North Korea crisis?
Tory favourite Rees-Mogg says he opposes same sex marriage and abortion in all circumstances – ...
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi: Fake news is helping Rohingya terrorists

Karrueche Tran news: 'Claws' star opens up about failed relationship with Chris Brown

Maolen Estomagulang

Karrueche Tran plays Virginia Loc in TNT's "Claws."YouTube/TNT

It has been two years since Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have called it quits. Now, the actress and model has opened up about their relationship, recalling the day they first met.

"I met Chris, actually, on a styling job," the 29-year-old said during her guest appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" (via E! News). "I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career. I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing."

Tran and Brown reportedly started out as good friends. As their friendship grew by years, the former suddenly realized she had fallen in love with the R&B artist.

In 2010, Tran and Brown confirmed that they were officially dating, but briefly broke up when the latter reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, singer and songwriter Rihanna. After the latter's relationship ended, the couple rekindled their romance.

In 2014, Tran and Brown shocked the world when they announced their separation. At the time, it was also revealed that the latter had a daughter – Royalty – with Nia Guzman.

But it did not stop there; Tran was granted a temporary 100-yard restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in February. Then in June, she was granted a permanent (5-year) restraining order.

"It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety," Tran explained her decision. "It's so interesting. We have not recently in the past few months or whatever, we haven't cross paths."

For now, Tran would rather focus on her career than her love life. In fact, she is busy focusing on reprising her role as Virginia Loc in "Claws" season 2. The character is a former prostitute who Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) hires to work in the salon as a temporary replacement for Polly (Carrie Preston).

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY