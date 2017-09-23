Karrueche Tran news: 'Claws' star opens up about failed relationship with Chris Brown

Karrueche Tran plays Virginia Loc in TNT's "Claws." YouTube/TNT

It has been two years since Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have called it quits. Now, the actress and model has opened up about their relationship, recalling the day they first met.

"I met Chris, actually, on a styling job," the 29-year-old said during her guest appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" (via E! News). "I was a personal assistant to a stylist. That was the direction I was going in my career. I was on this job. We met. You know, he did his whole charming thing."

Tran and Brown reportedly started out as good friends. As their friendship grew by years, the former suddenly realized she had fallen in love with the R&B artist.

In 2010, Tran and Brown confirmed that they were officially dating, but briefly broke up when the latter reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, singer and songwriter Rihanna. After the latter's relationship ended, the couple rekindled their romance.

In 2014, Tran and Brown shocked the world when they announced their separation. At the time, it was also revealed that the latter had a daughter – Royalty – with Nia Guzman.

But it did not stop there; Tran was granted a temporary 100-yard restraining order against her ex-boyfriend in February. Then in June, she was granted a permanent (5-year) restraining order.

"It came to a point where I felt like I needed to protect my safety," Tran explained her decision. "It's so interesting. We have not recently in the past few months or whatever, we haven't cross paths."

For now, Tran would rather focus on her career than her love life. In fact, she is busy focusing on reprising her role as Virginia Loc in "Claws" season 2. The character is a former prostitute who Desna Simms (Niecy Nash) hires to work in the salon as a temporary replacement for Polly (Carrie Preston).