Kanye West only wants to make gospel music now

Kanye West preached an impromptu mini sermon at the New Birth Church in Atlanta Georgia during a Sunday Service(Photo: YouTube/Kanye West Specials)

Rapper Kanye West has apparently decided to quit secular music and make only gospel records from now on. 

Andrew Barber, owner of music media company, Fake Shore Drive, said the rapper and fashion designer had made the revelation at a listening party in Chicago for his upcoming Christian-inspired album, Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience.

"Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music," tweeted Barber after attending the listening party. "Only Gospel from here on out."

Kanye fans were disappointed when Jesus is King missed its release date, which his wife Kim Kardashian had teased would be September 27. 

But an accompanying IMAX cinema experience is still on track for its October 25 release, Forbes reports. 

An update on the AMC cinema chain website said that the IMAX experience is based on filmed segments of Kanye's Sunday Service experience. 

He has been holding Sunday Services since earlier this year, mostly focusing on music but occasionally with some preaching. 

"IMAX is releasing the all new Kanye West film, JESUS IS KING, exclusively in IMAX theatres," the statement said.

"Filmed in the summer of 2019, JESUS IS KING brings Kanye West's famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell's never-before-seen installation in Arizona's Painted Desert.

"This one-of-a-kind experience features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album JESUS IS KING - all presented in the immersive sound and stunning clarity of The IMAX Experience." 

Kanye's Sunday Services have been steadily evolving since their inception as a musical experience with a select group of friends and family. 

He has since branched out to hold the performances at established churches outside his home base of Calabasas, near Los Angeles. 

In footage from one recent Sunday Service in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye preached to the congregation about trusting God. 

"The power of God can't be calculated by a number, by a first week sale, by a bank account, by how many cars you drive, by how big your house is and how many acres you got," he said.

