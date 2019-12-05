Kanye West and Joel Osteen are planning supersize event at Yankee Stadium

Joel Osteen's 40,000-seater megachurch wasn't big enough for Kanye West, if TMZ's reports are to be believed.

The celebrity news website is says that the pair are planning to follow on from his recent Sunday Service at the Houston megachurch with an even bigger event, this time filling up the Yankee Stadium, which can seat nearly 55,000.

Osteen is apparently planning a "Night of Hope" tour stop at the legendary baseball venue in New York City, with Ye lined up to be the special guest, the website says.

"Night of Hope" is an annual touring event held by Osteen around the US and occasionally overseas.

It shouldn't come as too big a surprise that one of the biggest rappers in music history would choose to pair up with the pastor of one of America's biggest churches, but the two clearly hit it off when West took his Sunday Service to Osteen's Lakewood Church.

West brought along his choir for the performance but also spent time on the stage being interviewed by Osteen about his recent conversion to Christianity and his spiritual journey so far.

Sounding upbeat about where he is now in life, Ye had some interesting things to say, telling the TV pastor that he is "in service to God".

"Every time I stand up, I feel that I'm standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, 'I'm here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper'," he said, quoting Isaiah Isaiah 54:17.

He also talked about the temptations that can accompany being a successful rapper but how he believes the tables are going to turn.

"A lot of times when you are in service to fame, money, manpower, you start to feel like Satan is the most powerful," he said.

"And you start to feel like if you service God that in life it means you will not prosper. And the only way to prosper is in service to fame.

"You know it's like the devil stole all the good producers, the devil stole all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers, all the good business people and said you got to come over and work for me. And now the trend, the shift is going to change."

He added: "Jesus has won the victory. Because now, now I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already, now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for Him."