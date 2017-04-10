Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook dating news: Cuoco talks about having 'baby fever'

"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco has been dating equestrian Karl Cook, following her divorce to professional tennis player, Ryan Sweeting. The actress is rumored to be engaged and carrying Cook's child, but she has denied the allegations.

The 31-year-old actress recently showed her support for Haylie Duff's new kids collection called Little Moon Society. She expressed that the event made her catch baby fever, but not for the reason that everyone else is hoping for. As she has been plagued with numerous pregnancy rumors, the actress was quick to clarify that the baby fever was because of the cute miniature pieces in Duff's collection.

"Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird?" Cuoco told ET Online's correspondent Carly Steel. "In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to."

Despite the rumors, the couple seem to be happy with their current pace, and they seem to be content with having to take care of their dogs. On Instagram, Cuoco shared her weekend, one spent with Cook and their dogs. While the couple were basking in the sun, their pups enjoyed a dip in the pool. The pair are both staunch animal advocates. They both love their horses and dogs.

Cuoco married Sweeting in 2013, and filed for divorce in 2015. Shortly after their divorce was made final in 2016, she started dating Cook.

Advertisement

Cuoco portrays Penny in CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The show has been renewed for two more seasons. She will reprise her role in the seasons to come and she is expected to appear in the mystery-comedy film by Jeff Galin, wherein she will star as herself. The Netflix original movie, titled "Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie," premieres on May 5 on the said platform.