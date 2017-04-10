Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Karl Cook dating news: Cuoco talks about having 'baby fever'
"The Big Bang Theory" actress Kaley Cuoco has been dating equestrian Karl Cook, following her divorce to professional tennis player, Ryan Sweeting. The actress is rumored to be engaged and carrying Cook's child, but she has denied the allegations.
The 31-year-old actress recently showed her support for Haylie Duff's new kids collection called Little Moon Society. She expressed that the event made her catch baby fever, but not for the reason that everyone else is hoping for. As she has been plagued with numerous pregnancy rumors, the actress was quick to clarify that the baby fever was because of the cute miniature pieces in Duff's collection.
"Is it weird that I want to wear these clothes? Is that weird?" Cuoco told ET Online's correspondent Carly Steel. "In the largest size possible? It does give you a little bit of baby fever! Everyone is so cute, everyone looks so adorable, hard not to."
Despite the rumors, the couple seem to be happy with their current pace, and they seem to be content with having to take care of their dogs. On Instagram, Cuoco shared her weekend, one spent with Cook and their dogs. While the couple were basking in the sun, their pups enjoyed a dip in the pool. The pair are both staunch animal advocates. They both love their horses and dogs.
Cuoco married Sweeting in 2013, and filed for divorce in 2015. Shortly after their divorce was made final in 2016, she started dating Cook.
Cuoco portrays Penny in CBS' hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory." The show has been renewed for two more seasons. She will reprise her role in the seasons to come and she is expected to appear in the mystery-comedy film by Jeff Galin, wherein she will star as herself. The Netflix original movie, titled "Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie," premieres on May 5 on the said platform.
-
Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
-
Christian 'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure strongly refutes accusation of 'homophobia'
Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure has strongly denied she is homophic after drag queen Bianca Del Rio described her as a 'homophobic Republican' on Instagram.
- 'I spy .... a Cross'? Easter games you can teach children to help them understand
- New Bethel worship album 'Starlight' released today, with all female worship leaders
- Christy Wimber: I am worried because the charismatic church has no theology of suffering
- Delving deep into the darkness – how Holy Week helps us appreciate Easter...
- Honoring Christ's sacrifice: These three words will change your life forever
- Why are Christians taking to the streets and marching with Crosses, Palms - and Donkeys?
- WATCH: Gay Christian rock star Trey Pearson releases new music video 'showing the love of Jesus'
- Palm Sunday – How Jesus' Triumphant entry into Jerusalem turned the world on its head
- On being a gay man and a conservative Christian at the same time - why this theology can be a 'gift to the church'
- Singapore Pastor Kong Hee says he is 'deeply sorry' for church funds misuse scandal
- Police raid Indian church, question US visitors after Hindu group alleges conversion activity
- ISIS' Palm Sunday bombings of Egypt churches kill 44, state of emergency declared
- Walking in the footsteps of Jesus on Palm Sunday: My joyous pilgrimage into the Old City of Jerusalem
- WATCH: Archbishop of Canterbury speaks to Christian Today about life, prayer and the hope of the resurrection
- ISIS claims responsibility for Egypt church bombings killing 36, injuring 100; Church leaders condemn attacks