'Kakegurui' episode 9 update: will Yumeko win the battle against Yumemi?

Kakegurui promotional poster Kakegurui official Facebook page

It may seem that Yumeko has seen everything, with all the weird gambling challenges she has undertaken at the Hyakkaou Academy. However, in the upcoming episode of "Kakegurui," instead of shooting loaded guns and manipulating trading cards, Yumeko must face Yumemi in an on-stage idol championship competition, with irreparable consequences if Yumeko loses.

Episode 8 of "Kakegurui" ended with Kirari, president of the student council, leaving Hyakkaou Academy on a mysterious business trip. The student council was left grasping at the straws since they have no idea how to deal with Yumeko without Kirari. Will they be able to assert the same authority to Yumeko and others now that Kirari is gone?

This prompted Itsuki Sumeragi to offer Yumeko a deal: Itsuki will become loyal to Yumeko as long as she defeats the president of the council so she could take Kirari's place and give Itsuki's place on the council back. Itsuki made this deal with Yumeko quite desperately, as she is in danger of being disowned by her father.

According to Episode 9's preview, the two-hour special program, "Top-Level Idol Championship, Battle of Stars," between Yumeko and Yumemi commences. As noted in the last episode, 50 million Yen is at stake for Yumeko if she loses, along with an alteration to her "Life Schedule" that will make her part of an idol duo with Yumemi. Meanwhile, if Yumemi loses, Yumeko will expose the tape of Yumemi saying how all her fans are pigs, possibly losing her idol status and a chance of a career in Hollywood.

Even in a simple on-stage idol competition, Yumeko knows Yumemi might have a few tricks under her sleeve. Yumeko must be extra cautious in this gamble, with her "Life Schedule" at stake. Make sure to not miss Episode 9 of "Kakegurui."

"Kakegurui" airs every Saturday at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX, and every Sunday at 2:38 a.m. on MBS.