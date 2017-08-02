'Kakegurui' episode 6 spoilers: Yumeko will face pressure from the academy, Jun to seek revenge?
The recent episode of "Kakegurui" ended with Yumeko Jabami being victorious but things will start to heat up for the new transfer student at Hyakkaou Academy.
In a trailer for the next episode of "Kakegurui," Yumeko will still be under pressure by the academy to follow the Life Plan set for her. The president of the student council is also featured in one scene, hinting that a meeting with Yumeko will most likely transpire in the upcoming episode.
In the previous episode, Yumeko and Mary Saotome were able to come out as the winners in the gambling game with the antagonist Jun Kiwatari in last place and therefore, losing everything he bet.
Mary's debt was erased when she bet the same amount of money she owed to the student council. With a sleight of hand, Mary and Yumeko switched debt plates which prompted Jun to think that the latter had a bigger debt.
It was too late when Jun noticed his mistake, which urged him to ask Yuriko Nishinotouin to cheat for him. However, she refused in an act of defiance which ended up with Jun getting the biggest debt and losing to everyone.
The next episode will have Mary and Yumeko on good terms since they conspired together to come out on top. However, it remains to be seen for how long they can depend on each other. After all, the anime is about compulsive gambling and it is hinted that they may soon turn on each other in the future.
Additionally, with Jun's defeat, Yumeko will have to watch her back as he will want to take his revenge and get all his money back.
The sixth episode of "Kakegurui" will be postponed to give way for the broadcast of the IAAF Athletics World Championships 2017. Instead, it will air on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 2:38 a.m. JST on MBS.
The seventh episode will air on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 2:20 a.m. JST.
