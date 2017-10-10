Justine Greening's Relationships Education plans are 'unwarranted and coercive' say religious leaders

Society
Natalie Chigariro

Religious leaders have accused the government of undermining parental freedom as they attack plans for compulsory relationships education.

The concerns follow education secretary Justine Greening's recent proposal to introduce mandatory relationship and sex education (RSE) in English schools. These plans aim to address growing risks in the modern digital era including online pornography, 'sexting' and cyber-bullying.

Bishop Michael Nazir-Ali left the Church of England in 2009 to concentrate on working for persecuted Christians.

Bishop Nazir-Ali, the former Bishop of Rochester, was among signatories to an open letter in the Daily Telegraph saying the plans were 'unnecessary and coercive'. Along with Conservative MPs Steve Double and Philip Davies, they expressed concerns about the 'stigmatisation' of traditional marriage and 'promotion of alternative lifestyles against the wishes of parents'.

Signatories have accused ministers of denying parents the right to withdraw their children from RSE.

A government statement says: 'The amendments will continue to allow parents a right to withdraw children from sex education, and schools will be required to publish a clear statement of their policy and what will be taught, so that parents can make informed decisions.' However, the Coalition for Marriage, which organised the letter with SPUC Safe at School, told Christian Today that this applied to sex and relationships education at secondary level, but not to relationships education at primary level. 

Compulsory RSE has been welcomed by many including the chief executive of Barnados, Javed Khan who believes it will 'give children the knowledge and skills they need to help prevent them being groomed and sexually exploited'. The co-director of the End of Violence Against Women Coalition has also praised statutory RSE as a catalyst for 'essential conversations about consent, respect and LGBT equality'.

