Justin Theroux opens up about wife Jennifer Aniston's BFF

Hollywood star Justin Theroux recently opened up about Jennifer Aniston's best friend, revealing the person closest to the actress. It is no doubt that Aniston has no shortage of friends, but, among them all, the actor exposed who topped the most coveted spot in his wife's life.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, the host asked the actor to weigh in on the topic of whether Aniston is better friends with DeGeneres or Reese Witherspoon. The 47-year-old actor responded, "Well, I'm Jen's — one of Jen's — best friends. I don't want to get competitive though. I get in trouble I say that she's the best friend, or you're the best friend."

DeGeneres teasingly chimed in, "But the honest truth is I'm the better friend." Theroux then said, "I don't know, she's pretty good friends with Reese as well. They're doing a show together," before qualifying, "She loves you, don't get me wrong. She adores you. Let's make it equal friends."

The debate on who is the best friend of Aniston came after DeGeneres recalled the segment with guest Witherspoon, who claimed at the time that she was the actress' right-hand pal. Fortunately, Theroux knew how to respond to the query in a respectable way.

Meanwhile, Variety reported in July that Witherspoon and Aniston will team up on a new TV series focused on a New York morning show. The best friends previously collaborated when Witherspoon guest starred on the actress's last TV project, "Friends." She landed a cameo role in the series as Aniston's sister.

Aniston expressed her desire to return to the television screen. She said, "I've thought about it a lot. That's where the work is. That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."