Justin Bieber news: 'What Do You Mean?' singer too exhausted to continue Purpose World Tour, says source
Justin Bieber announced on Monday, July 24 that the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."
Bieber, 23, was due to perform at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 29 and do a couple of shows in the United States, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and the Philippines until mid-October. It was in support of his fourth studio album "Purpose," which was released in November 2015.
While he has yet to comment on the matter, multiple reports have suggested that the "What Do You Mean?" hitmaker was compelled to cancel the remaining 14 dates after the South American and Central American legs of the tour left him too exhausted. Thus, making it impossible to continue.
"This is a guy who has had 150 shows on this tour, on six continents, over the last year and half, and he's tired," an unnamed tour source told Entertainment Tonight. "He needed a break and as much as he didn't want to disappoint his fans, the best decision for him was to cancel the remaining tour dates."
Indeed, Bieber is in dire need of some relaxation. Just hours after canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour, the singer and songwriter was spotted in the southern California beach city of Santa Monica.
In a video obtained by TMZ, the "Despacito" singer insisted that everything is fine. He then apologized to the fans who felt disappointed or betrayed by his sudden cancellation but insisted that it was not his intention.
"I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome," Bieber said in a message to fans. "I'm sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart or anything and have a blessed day."
