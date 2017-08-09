Justin Bieber news: Singer shows off new tattoo reaffirming his faith, makes first public appearance since tour cancellation

Justin Bieber is shown accepting the award for Top Male Artist at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber seems to be incredibly committed to his faith, and his newest ink shows how dedicated he is to it. The singer was also spotted out and about recently, making his first public appearance since cancelling his tour.

According to TMZ, the singer shared this photo on Instagram, showing off his new ink, a very small cross tattoo by his left eye. Eagle-eyed fans of Bieber spotted the tattoo months ago, but it is only recently that the singer really showed it off on social media, backing up the speculation of him trying to reaffirm his faith.

Justin Bieber shows off his cross tattoo. Instagram/justinbieber

This is in light of the news of Bieber cancelling his "Purpose" tour because he wanted to focus on rededicating his faith, said a source from Hillsong Church. The singer's decision to do so came randomly, saying that the primary reason was exhaustion, but it was most likely out of religious enlightenment, as many other sources would say. This is backed up by the fact that his tour schedule was not going to take a toll on him in terms of traveling.

Since cancelling his tour, Bieber has kept a relatively low profile for a while. He was, however, spotted in West Hollywood at the Hanes x Karla party on Thursday last week. Bieber models for the brand, so it is natural that he would be at the event. This marks his first public appearance since then, and whether he is planning concerts in the near future remains to be seen.

Whether it was really out of exhaustion or a need to be virtuous in a religious sense, it is clear that Bieber needs some time to recharge. He shared a long message to his fans in an Instagram post, expressing his gratitude to the fans that supported him and went to his shows during the tour. He went on to say that the tour has also made him learn more about himself, and how blessed he is to be where he is at the moment.