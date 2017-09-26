Justin Bieber news: Reason for Purpose World Tour cancellation will be revealed 'in due time'

Justin Bieber performs a medley of songs at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., May 22, 2016. Reuters/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Bieber will tell his fans why he cancelled his Purpose World Tour in his own time, according to his manager Scooter Braun. The singer abruptly called off the remainder of his tour in July due to "unforeseen circumstances," leaving his devoted followers shocked and disappointed at the same time.

There were numerous discussions about Bieber's decision, with some fans maintaining that he should have completed the remaining dates and others stating that he did the right thing — cancel rather than put himself under more pressure. Fortunately, Braun recently addressed the situation in an interview with CBS' "This Morning" programme.

Braun insisted that the 23-year-old pop star needed a bit of time before he will be ready to talk about it. When host Gayle King asked the manager if Bieber had fallen "into a dark place again," Braun said that the singer would reveal all in due to time. He explained, "Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened."

The manager went on to say, "But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself. But he's 23 years old now, and if he makes a decision as a man, as long as he's willing to listen to opinions and hear people out — if he has true conviction — I'm willing to have his back." He assured viewers that choosing to cancel the dates was "extremely difficult" for the singer.

The tour was cancelled in Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, and some parts of North America. At the time, an official statement read, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months."

The Canadian crooner also posted a long rant on his Instagram, giving fans a hint why he cancelled the tour. He stated, "I've learned the more you appreciate your calling the more you want to protect your calling. Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE... so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be."

It was thought that Bieber seemingly decided to rededicate his life to Christ. Nevertheless, as manager Braun assured, the pop star will reveal the real reason for the cancellation of his Purpose world tour when he is ready.