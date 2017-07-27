Justin Bieber knocks down photographer with his car as he leaves LA church

x

A church visit turned into a press-packed collision for Justin Bieber after the pop star knocked down a photographer as he drove away from a Beverly Hills service last night. The photographer was taken to hospital for his injuries.

Bieber stayed at the scene to assist the injured photographer. Screengrab/ SplashNews.com

Bieber had attended an evening service at The City Church at Saban Theatre. As SplashNews video footage obtained by TMZ shows, Bieber entered his large black pickup truck and drove away – but clipped a nearby photographer, knocking him to the ground.

Bieber stayed at the scene to offer assistance to the 57-year old man, who had injured his leg, until emergency services arrived. The photographer was treated at the scene and later taken in an ambulance to hospital for what were concluded to be minor injuries.

Police arrived and cordoned off the scene, but confirmed that no arrests have been made and no criminal activity is suspected.

Bieber has been in the spotlight once again this week after quitting his third worldwide tour Purpose. Some claimed that the tour had been cancelled so that Bieber could start his own church, perhaps connected with the popular charismatic Hillsong movement.

However, Bieber, a Christian who has been increasingly public with his faith of late, appeared to shoot down such suggestions. He denied that he had quit Purpose for 'religious reasons', telling TMZ 'you know the reason'. He has elsewhere implied that after 18 months of international touring, he simply needed some 'relaxation'.