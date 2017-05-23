Justin Bieber fans beg him to cancel London gig after Manchester attack

x

A girl takes a selfie in front of a hoarding outside the venue of Canadian singer Justin Bieber concert in Mumbai, India earlier this month Reuters

Fans of the Christian pop star Justin Bieber are begging him to pull out of his forthcoming London gig in the open air Hyde Park venue in July.

Bieber fans are frightened for the star's safety, and the safety of his fans, after Ariane Grande's concert was targeted. She has now suspended her own world tour.

After his manager Scooter Braun posted a message of grief for the victims of the Manchester suicide bombing, Bieber fans overwhelmed the Instagram account with messages begging him to cancel his concert in London's Hyde Park.

saintkidrauhlI wrote: 'think for now, you should really consider your safety first at this point. Please Scooter.'

'CANCEL JUSTIN'S CONCERT IN UK PLEASE!' wrote justin_is_my_universe6.

hello.it.akshita wrote: 'Listen please cancel Justin's concert in UK because his safety is more important.'

beliebers_pride wrote: 'PLZ...Plz...Plz...Scooter..Plz CANCEL JUSTIN'S UK CONCERT PLZ.....Its SAFETY WHICH IS THE MOST IMPORTANT....Plzz...looking at the conditions...It seems really dangerous for him...We BELIEBERS wanna see him safe ..Thats all...Plzz...Listen to us.'

Bieber is due to headline the British Summertime festival in Hyde Park on July 2.

Some fans did urge him not to cancel.

bizzlescaneGuys wrote: 'don't u get it no where is safe anymore it just happened to be UK this time tomorrow good be paris next week rome we dont know so stop telling him to cancel the Uk show.'

Braun is also Grande's manager. Both stars are aged 23.

Bieber, whose sell-out Purpose Tour has been a stunning success, is due to headline the British Summertime Festival on July 2.