Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez collaboration news: Jelena's highly-anticipated duet leaked

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's romance never died. Even if the former couple called it quits a few years ago, their controversial love story is relived when a duet of the two leaked in the web.

On June 24, an alleged duet of Gomez and Bieber surfaced online. Titled "Steal Our Love," the Jelena song was spotted on SoundCloud and was believed to have been recorded sometime in 2013 or 2014 prior to their breakup.

Even though the track has been removed, some news sites got a hold of the full lyrics and reading it, Gomez takes the lead in singing the unfinished track. Verse 1 has Gomez opening the song with these emotional lines: "I can't seem to hide from the lies / I can't discuss myself / I've built these walls so high that I can't climb myself / And just when I feel I've fallen down / You pick me up right off the ground / They can't keep between us two right now."

The song seems to have been written from the point of view of a couple who are in a shaky relationship and are trying their best to surpass challenges to make things work. It is known to many that the former sweethearts had a controversial on and off love story. They may have tried to save their romantic story but it did not last.

Both Gomez and Bieber have moved on and are now busy with their respective careers. They even offered care and support for each other. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Bieber pledged to continue loving Gomez. On her end, Gomez has shown appreciation for Bieber's recent performance in Manchester. "I thought Justin did great. [His performance] was beautiful," said Gomez.

The ex-couple has not denied nor confirmed the collaboration that is currently going viral.