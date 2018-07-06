Justin Welby makes pastoral call to Nigerian archbishop after deadly attack on his home

Pixabay

A Nigerian archbishop narrowly escaped harm after a deadly attack on his home that is believed to have been perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

The Anglican Communion News Service reports that a neighbour who tried to challenge the attackers was shot dead.

The armed raiders made the attack on the home of the Archbishop of Jos, Benjamin Kwashi, at the weekend. He was was inside his compound at the time but was not harmed in the incident.

It is not the first time his home has been attacked. His wife and children were assaulted during a previous attack by a mob in 2006.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has since made a pastoral call to the archbishop to offer his support.

Dozens of Christians have died so far this year at the hands of Fulani herdsmen, who are generally Muslim.

Archbishop Kwashi is not the only Christian to have fallen victim to the herdsmen this year. Bishop Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe of Makurdi, in Nigeria's Benue state, told Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need that 11 parishes in his diocese had been attacked. One of the more deadly attacks was on St Ignatius church during early morning mass in April that left two priests and at least 17 parishioners dead.

Bishop Anagbe believes the killings are part of an agenda to replace Christianity with Islam in the region.

'There is a clear agenda – a plan – to Islamise all of the areas that are currently predominantly Christian in the so-called Middle Belt of Nigeria,' he said.