Justin Bieber starts leading his 122 million Instagram followers in prayer

Justin Bieber has started sharing prayer guides with his 122 million Instagram followers.

The pop star and committed Christian has posted three in the past week, which have been played around a million times each.

The prayer guides are voiced by his close friend Judah Smith, who co-pastors Churchome in Seattle with his wife.

"Good morning, here is a guided prayer to start your day," Justin said in the captions for the videos. "Find a comfy position and enjoy."

Each of the prayer guides starts off with a scripture reading. Then Judah goes on to share some inspirational thoughts or ask reflective questions to the listeners.

The first video is inspired by Romans 8:38: "For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (NIV)

Judah then thanks God for His love that is "so extensive, so extraordinary and unconditional."

Justin's fans seemed to appreciate the prayer guides, with one person writing in the comments: "I needed this so much this felt so good thank you! [sic]"

"Powerful stuff," said another grateful Instagram follower.

It seems to be a season of reflection for Justin as he said in another spiritually-themed post on Tuesday that he's trying to work on his weaknesses.

"I'm determined this holiday season to take ownership of all my shortcomings and work on them for myself and the ones I love! What is your goal?" he shared with his fans.

Then in another update on Wednesday he shared a powerful anti-racism post challenging people to be careful with their words and telling them about their equal worth before God.

"When I was young I was uneducated and found myself saying really hurtful things not knowing the power of my words," he wrote.

"Racism Is still very prevalent and I want to use my voice to remind we are all human being and all of EQUAL VALUE BEFORE GOD! [sic]."