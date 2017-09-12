'Justice League' VR Experience to be released by Warner Bros.

The promotional poster for the comic book to movie adaptation of "Justice League." Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

A few months before the much-awaited premiere of "Justice League," Warner Bros. Pictures has announced a virtual reality (VR) game version coming soon. The VR experience will allow the fans to take on the role of their favorite DC characters and get into action.

According to Deadline, the upcoming game for the DC feature film will be called "Justice League VR: The Complete Experience." Players will be able to take over the main characters of the team, including Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg.

A preview of the game was also revealed upon the announcement, giving fans an idea of how the VR experience will play out.

In the "Justice League" VR experience, each character will have their own unique mission, which will be assumed by the players. The full version of the VR game is expected to arrive after the "Justice League" movie is released this November. Although, separate stages of the "Justice League" VR experience will be made available leading to the movie's premiere.

"Justice League VR" will be teased through smartphones via a free download on Sept. 17. A 90-second game will serve as a preview for the full version. Afterwards, New York Comic Con participants will receive the next preview from Oct. 5 to 8.

When the movie comes out, the big trailer for the VR experience called "IMAX VR: Justice League Experience" will be released at IMAX VR Centres. The actual expanded VR gameplay will then be released in December.

Aside from the confirmed "Justice League" members appearing on the VR experience, there are rumors that the game will also feature the unofficial sixth member of the team, which is none other than Superman.

In the gameplay preview, fans noted that there is an "Inactive" option, causing speculation that the option is reserved for the Kryptonian superhero. It is rumored that Superman will be revealed as a playable character once the movie is out.

"Justice League" stars Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Raymond Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen.

The DC superhero team-up will be released in theaters on Nov. 17.