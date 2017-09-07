'Justice League' update, spoilers: Recent reshoots suggest return to Wonder Woman's homeland

The promotional poster for "Justice League." Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) continues to flex its muscles this year with the upcoming action flick "Justice League." Fans will see a whole new adventure as the team of superheroes face a powerful common enemy. The movie might also pay tribute to the beloved homeland of Wonder Woman/Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), Themyscira.

One of the Amazon actresses in "Wonder Woman," Madeleine Vall Beijner, reportedly started shooting anew with her co-stars. One of her Instagram posts shows Beijner with the other "Wonder Woman" actresses.

"In less than three weeks I will be reunited with these badass amazon warriors again!!," Beijner wrote in the caption. "Also, in Themiscyra (Italy) at the same location where we were shooting the movie #WONDERWOMAN. Can't wait to go back."

Beijner did not reveal if she was pertaining to the upcoming "Justice League" movie, but the fans were quick to speculate that her stint with fellow Amazonian warriors in Themyscira will be for the said film.

Based on the latest rumors, the movie has not yet officially wrapped its production as additional reshoots are being done. It was reported that the reshoots started last summer, and it is not yet confirmed if the reshoots will be over soon. "Justice League" will be out in the theaters soon, and it is a bit crucial to do the reshoots a few weeks before the movie premiere.

According to Comic Book, it is likely that the DCEU may not be completely over with Wonder Woman's homeland yet. To note, the big villain of "Justice League," Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), is expected to arrive on Earth through Themyscira.

Furthermore, previous "Justice League" trailers suggest that the movie will feature a flashback scene with the Amazonians fighting Steppenwolf, centuries before the present timeline of the movie.

The "Justice League" cast also includes Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, and Amy Adams as Lois Lane.

The latest entry to the DCEU will hit the theaters on Friday, Nov. 17.