'Justice League' spoilers, plot news: Is supervillain Steppenwolf going to be in the movie?

Out of the many "Justice League" easter eggs shown in the latest trailer for the film, there is one that hints at the presence of a rather popular comics supervillain.

As reported on Screen Rant, the recently released trailer hinted that supervillain Steppenwolf will be making an appearance in the film. There is a scene in the trailer video in which Aquaman (Jason Momoa) dodges a glowing battle axe underwater, which is assumed to be the villain's weapon. Although viewers may not easily notice the hint, it is enough evidence of the possibility that Darkseid's lieutenant will be part of the upcoming DC movie even if he is not actually seen in the trailer.

However, it is also possible that Steppenwolf will not be appearing in the movie. Since there is no sign of him and Darkseid, the ultimate big bad of the DC Extended Universe, in the trailer, it could mean that their extraterrestrial troop, the Parademons, will be doing the heavy lifting in the upcoming "Justice League" film as the troop's presence is quite evident in the video. According to Comic Book Movie, the Parademons also made a brief appearance in the film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Fans will have to wait for more teaser videos to find out if Steppenwolf and Darkseid are really going to appear in "Justice League," as it premieres in November this year.

Another thing that is missing from the trailer is Superman. Although he might have died at the end of "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," he is confirmed to be part of the "Justice League" movie. Henry Cavill, who portrays Superman, has even teased a photo of a black Superman costume on Twitter, which means that Superman could return from the dead as an evil version of himself, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This theory aligns with a dream sequence in the recent "Batman v Superman" movie, as well the comic book history, in which Batman sees a world in chaos brought about by the Parademons and an evil Superman.