'Justice League' spoilers: Black Superman brings Batman an epic fight from the grave
The rivalry between The Man of Steel and Gotham's Caped Crusader may not be over just yet. A rumored description of the second "Justice League" trailer described Batman with a scared look on his face as he fought with the antagonist version of Superman. The lack of confidence only hints that this time, tables may turn.
In the description which was originally posted last June 24 on r/DCEUleaks, Superman was said to be wearing a black suit and sporting a beard with a mullet that lands right in front of it. He was wearing the said costume as he descended from the sky to fight Batman.
According to Comic Book Movie, the costume implies that The Man of Steel is returning from the dead but he will no longer be fighting for the same cause as his former friends. He will be controlled by the Darkseid and/or Steppenwolf.
No details about DCVMARVEL's identity were indicated in the post. He did, however, partly reveal his sources. Apparently, the spoiler was from two users on Twitter. DCVMARVEL did cite their usernames but he claimed that both are "very reliable," pointing out that one of them had shared accurate leaks for several new movies.
His Twitter sources posted similar details about the uncut trailer. However, only one shared a full description which DCVMARVEL copied and shared. As for its release date, both leakers are clueless.
To date, there is no official confirmation about Superman's return. In fact, both Warner Bros. and DC have been quiet about his character. The Hollywood Reporter suggested that this is their way of saving The Man of Steel's resurrection until a later date.
The online entertainment news source also pointed out that Superman's return in "Justice League" is not about when it will happen, but how. As an example, The Hollywood Reporter then cited a mullet as a sign of his resurrection.
Moreover, they explained another possible explanation that fits perfectly into the movie's cinematic plans. In the 2012 series "Earth 2," the first issue opened with an invasion by the villain Darkseid. In the battle, Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman were all killed as they defended the Earth. After a year, The Man of Steel showed up as though he was brought back to life. However, instead of attending to his superhero duties, he served as the Darkseid's slave. Later on, it was revealed that it was not really Superman but a clone.
-
Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists
After struggling to conceive, the Spice Girls singer believes her second child is a gift from above.
-
Harry Potter and the Christian gospel: Three Christian moments in the Harry Potter books
It's the 20th anniversary of the publication of the first Harry Potter book. The series has long been a focus extreme religious reaction with some Christians arguing the series is a gospel analogy and others that it promotes a dangerous acceptance of the occult.
- Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
- God is with us through the pain
- Julian the Apostate: How Rome's last pagan emperor went to war with Christians
- Sun, snow and storms: What role does weather play in the Bible?
- Sermon of the Year winner: 'God in the dark'
- Why 'The Benedict Option' is a good option for Christians
- We have them for schools and universities. Why not a league table for churches?
- Should I care about Martin Luther's 95 Theses?
- A martyr for our moment: 3 lessons from the radical Christian sacrifice of St Alban
- Do you know what the fundamental difference is between Christianity and Islam?
- Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
- Christians condemn 'shocking disrespect for human life' after doctors vote to decriminalise abortion
- Former Archbishop Rowan Williams: Religious minorities must be at heart of any Iran deal
- Eritrea launches new crackdown on Christians
- Supreme Court to rule on Christian 'gay cake' baker