'Justice League' spoilers: Amazons, Atlanteans and humans join forces against first Apokoliptian invasion attempt

Long before the DC superheroes form an alliance to be known as the Justice League, humans, Atlanteans, and Amazons already joined forces thousands of years ago to face Darkseid's people (known as Apokoliptians) as they tried to invade the planet in the upcoming "Justice League" movie.

The recently released official trailer of "Justice League" has successfully whetted the appetite of the fans who have long awaited the arrival of the movie. While the trailer comes with many awesome scenes that hint of what the fans can expect, one in particular that suggests how massive it will be is the scene featuring Darkseid's Apokoliptians and Parademons in a battlefield taking on the opposing forces.

While the said scene only appears in a matter of seconds, a screenshot reveals that it is Wonder Woman's (Gal Gadot) Amazonian tribe unleashing their might and power in taking on the Apokoliptian forces. However, it has been learned that the battlefield scene will not only involve the Amazonians as they are joined by Aquaman's (Jason Momoa) Atlanteans and the ordinary humans as they protect earth from invading forces.

Months prior to the release of the official trailer, though, some members of the press had been invited for a "Justice League" set visit, where it was revealed that, the first time the Apokoliptians attempted to invade earth, they actually lost the battle and left three relics known as the Mother Boxes, which are magical and intelligent cubes created by the New Gods in the DC mythology.

The Atlanteans, Amazons, and humans then got one each of the Mother Boxes left behind by the Apokoliptians and had the freehand to do with it. However, because of the Mother Boxes, Darkseid will attempt to invade earth anew and recover the magical cubes by sending his trusted general, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and the Parademons in "Justice League." DC and Warner Bros have yet to confirm if Darkseid will be featured in the movie or will just be referred to.

While the humans, Atlanteans, and Amazons had a falling out since their victory on their war against the Apokoliptians, they will join forces anew in Justice League, with the Atlanteans being represented by Aquaman, the Amazonians by Wonder Woman, and the humans by Batman (Ben Affleck), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Barry Allen) in the league of superheroes.

"Justice League" will hit the theaters this November.