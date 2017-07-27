Entertainment
'Justice League' release date, spoilers: Comic-Con trailer previews villain Steppenwolf, Superman's return

Sotero Nacional

A promotional image for "Justice League."Facebook/justiceleagueofficial

The "Justice League" movie is about hit theaters in a couple of months and one way to satisfy the fans' appetite through the release of a new trailer.

A full "Justice League" trailer was shown at the San Diego Comic-Con last July 22. It shows the villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) dropping from the sky and landing in Themyscira, the home of Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince (Gal Gadot).

This strongly suggests that he will be the main villain going up against Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Aquaman/Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) and the rest of the Justice League.

In the comics, Steppenwolf was an Apokoliptian General and a member of Darkseid's Elite. At one point, he killed Superman and Wonder Woman in the Apokolips War when the superheroes tried to attack him. However, he was defeated when Batman sacrificed himself to send him and all of his Parademons back to where they came from.

Steppenwolf has the power of superhuman strength, durability and stamina and first appeared in the sixth issue of "Justice League Vol 2" in 2012.

Advertisement

Another interesting surprise in the "Justice League" trailer was the scene at the end when Wayne's butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), is seen fixing a vehicle, as someone enters his presence. Pennyworth looks up and says, "He said you'd come. Now let's hope it's not too late."

This hints that the person on the other end was Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) and that he would be resurrected at some point. In the 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," he supposedly died by the hands of the villain Doomsday (Robin Atkin Downes).

Since Superman is a symbol of hope, it could mean that he will come in just in time to help the Justice League defeat the miscreant Steppenwolf.

"Justice League" will premiere in theaters on Nov. 17.

