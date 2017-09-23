'Justice League' release date, plot news: Superman returns to superhero team in new movie banner

"Justice League" premieres in November. Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

The Man of Steel is back in the League — or, at least, he is in a new banner for the upcoming film "Justice League."

Superman (Henry Cavill) takes center stage in a new "Justice League" banner released on the film's official website. Joining him on the right are Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot); while standing to his left are Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Batman (Ben Affleck) and the Flash (Ezra Miller).

Clark Kent's alter ego has been absent in "Justice League" promotional materials ever since Warner Bros. Pictures' marketing campaign began. The superhero died in the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and his death paved the way for the Justice League to take place.

According to the official movie synopsis, Bruce Wayne and newly-enlisted ally Diana Prince work to recruit a team of powerful heroes in order to defeat a brand-new enemy.

Of course, Superman is probably not really dead.

The comic book storyline, upon which the film is heavily based on, brings four new "Supermen" who all claim to be the Man of Steel. In the end, it was revealed that Kal-El was only in a deep coma and after he is resurrected by Kryptonian technology, the real Superman stops another, bigger threat to the planet.

While the movie may not be following the comic book plot exactly, the new banner and the storyline are good enough reasons for fans to hope for the return of Superman.

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" director Zack Snyder came back to direct "Justice League" but was replaced by Joss Whedon following the death of his daughter.

The film also stars J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Willem Dafoe as Nuidis Vulko, Amber Heard as Mera, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, and Ciaran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

"Justice League" premieres in theaters worldwide on Friday, Nov. 17.