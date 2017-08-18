'Justice League' release date, plot details: Ben Affleck drops major details about film

"Justice League" opens in theaters on Nov. 17. Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

"Justice League" is just three months away from its premiere. Hence, Ben Affleck has been teasing fans with in-depth details about his character, Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as the upcoming superhero film.

"Justice League" follows a group of meta-humans who will go up against the New Gods' general, Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). But before that, Batman would first have to assemble the group.

"He's put in this position of having to reach out, find other people, convincing them to do something," Affleck, 45, said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together."

Affleck further said that "Justice League" is extremely different from the tenor of the 2016 film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The fan-favorite superhero is way different, as well.

In "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," Batman was holding on to a lot of anger in an unreasonable way, while "Justice League" will feature a much more traditional and heroic version.

"He's heroic," Affleck reiterated. "This is more in keeping with the canon of how Batman's usually been portrayed, and how he's portrayed vis a vis the 'Justice League' in the comics."

While Batman does things his own way, one thing is sure — he wants to help and protect other individuals from the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf, who is on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.

The Mother Boxes are one of the most sought-after devices on the planet. It is said to have wondrous powers and abilities ranging from teleportation to energy manipulation. One of these is now part of Victor Stone, better known as Cyborg (Ray Fisher).

"Justice League," which also stars Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa, opens in theaters on Nov. 17.