'Justice League' release date, news, rumors: Fans may not see Barry Allen and Iris West scenes in upcoming DCEU film

"Justice League" premieres in November. Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

DC comic book fans are hyped for the huge superhero collaboration in 2017's "Justice League." The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) feature film will be the first to introduce the character of Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller) before his solo movie arrives in 2019, which will likely lay out the character's background as well. In this case, a fan would expect that Barry's love interest, Iris West, would appear in the movie. Unfortunately, based on the latest reports, Iris is nowhere to be found.

As reported by Batman News, Kiersey Clemons, who is chosen to portray Iris West in DC Extended Universe, had her scenes cut from the "Justice League" final version. The actress has already been reported to be featured in the movie's introductory scenes, in which she described Iris' first appearance as "sick." Although, Clemons also confirmed that she was not a part of the recent reshoots for the movie, raising the odds that Iris' participation will not be significant.

Still, even if Iris West's scenes in "Justice League" were cut, it is possible that these scenes will be included in the movie's Blu-ray release. It can be recalled that the appearance of Jenet Klyburn, played by Jena Malone, was also cut off from "Batman v Superman," only to be revealed in the Ultimate Edition Blu-ray release.

Meanwhile, IGN reported that Iris' role in the DCEU is at risk of becoming minimized, contrary to what the comic book fans are expecting. Aside from the rumored cut scenes of Iris in "Justice League," the first solo movie for Barry Allen titled "The Flash: Flashpoint" in 2018 might feature Iris in a smaller role.

According to the latest rumors, the plotline of "The Flash" solo film based on the original comics' "Flashpoint" story will not feature Iris as Barry's love interest. Instead, Iris will be shown as a background character, serving as a Central City reporter that is interested on the hero of the alternate timeline, Citizen Cold.

"Justice League" will be released in theaters on Nov. 17.