'Justice League' release date news: Movie will stay true to Zack Snyder's vision despite ongoing reshoots

The promotional poster for the upcoming movie "Justice League." Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

The release of "Justice League" is slowly drawing near. However, news of reshoots have surfaced, and fans can't help but worry since these things usually don't mean well for certain movies. However, sources have attempted to clear the air regarding this matter.

Most of the uncertainty started when Zack Snyder had to abandon his duties as director during post-production due to personal issues. Joss Whedon stepped in and took the reins, and called for some reshoots. Many fans think that this is due to creative differences or an unclear vision of the film, but recent reports assured that the reshoots have nothing to do with those rumors.

The reshoots are said to be something that Warner Bros. Pictures requested. In the latest podcast of Superhero News, journalist Mark Hughes revealed that most of Snyder's intentions for what the film should look like will remain. "Justice League" will remain faithful to the concepts and visual style of Snyder, which fans have become accustomed to.

Another reason why there have been some delays in post-production is that there are multiple conflicting schedules between the cast members. There have been inconsistencies with scheduling as well as abrupt cancellations due to unforeseen commitments. However, the material is still the most important aspect of the film and is still being churned out just as expected by the behind-the-scenes crew.

According to Heroic Hollywood, most of the scenes that have been reshot are footages that the production team, along with Whedon, deemed to be added to improve the audience experience of the film. Basically, these additional scenes are fillers to make the movie feel more whole and complete. No matter what any person says at this point, it is obvious that fans will just have to be patient until the movie comes out.

"Justice League," intended as a sequel to "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," will be released on Nov. 17.