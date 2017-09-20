'Justice League' plot news: Wonder Woman understands Steppenwolf; Barry Allen's wardrobe references old 'Superman' movie

The league unites against Steppenwolf in "Justice League" Twitter/justiceleaguewb

Only a few months away from the much-awaited "Justice League" movie. Despite the wait for the fifth film of the DC Extended Universe, more details to help fans understand what will happen in the movie have surfaced. Gal Gadot reveals that Diana Prince a.k.a. Wonder Woman somehow understands the film's villain Steppenwolf perhaps a lot better than her teammates.

In an interview with US Weekly regarding the upcoming superhero team-up movie, Gadot shared that Wonder Woman understands the big bad of the movie on another level. The actress said that Diana has grown and a century has already passed. Diana will bring her abilities to their group dynamic, and therefore, she understands Darkseid's henchman better than any one of them.

There are a number of reasons why Diana would come to understand Steppenwolf better and it is not limited to how old she is. Diana's heritage alone gives her a connection to the villain. The Amazons have been around the first time Darkseid and Steppenwolf came to Earth. With the help of the Atlanteans, they were able to successfully drive them away. These will be shown in the flashbacks from the previous trailers that may be included in the movie. Queen Hippolyta and Antiope may have also told her about the war as a child, giving her a further understanding of what the league is about to face.

Aside from Wonder Woman's knowledge of the villain, a new photo from the movie gave a nod to an old "Superman" movie. The photo, in particular, was the familiar looking clothes that Ezra Miller's Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash is wearing in his personal workspace. An eagle-eyed fan was quick to point out on Instagram that Miller's clothes in the photo reference the clothing that the young Clark Kent sported in the 1978 "Superman: The Movie."

Miller donned a black and red checkered overcoat similar to what Jeff East wore in the movie that served as the first live-action adaptation of Superman. Naturally, someone else had to wear the outfit since the Man of Steel is still six feet under for some time during the movie.

"Justice League" will premiere on Nov. 17.