'Justice League' plot, character news: Joss Whedon cuts out major character in film? Team-up movie earns positive reactions following test screening

As the premiere of the much-anticipated "Justice League" movie approaches, more reports have surfaced about the film's final cut that will be shown in November. As Joss Whedon took over for Zack Snyder in helming the movie, many reports suggest that he has trimmed down or even cut out another character.

It was previously reported that Darkseid's role in "Justice League" has been trimmed down immensely. Now, a new report revealed that Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor seems to have been cut out from the film completely. Batman News shared in a tweet that the current version of the film, in which a select few people got to see, did not include Superman's rogue.

Lex Luthor has played a big part in the events that led to the League's formation. He had succeeded in killing Superman after turning Doomsday loose in "Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and at the end of the movie he was sent to Arkham Asylum. It makes sense for Eisenberg to reprise his role as Lex Luthor given that he was also the one who found Steppenwolf in the first place. Eisenberg had also confirmed that he will be in the movie.

An old storyboard from the early stages of the production of "Justice League" also indicated that he would also have a connection to Joe Mangianello's Deathstroke. It was widely theorized that he would make a deal with the mercenary to help him escape and come after Batman in the first version of "The Batman" script written by Ben Affleck and Geoff Johns.

Lex getting cut out of the movie will significantly change the plot and the transition of the events. Should he no longer be in the theatrical cut of "Justice League," will he be referenced instead?

And speaking of early screenings, some of the early reactions to the film after a test screening occurred were positive. With the feedback mainly positive, it seems that the DC Extended Universe has another successful film under its belt.

It seems like the franchise has gained momentum following the enormous praise that "Wonder Woman" received. "Justice League" serves as a follow up to the events of "Batman vs. Superman" and has gotten a less than smooth start. Zack Snyder served as director of the film until he stepped down a few months ago to deal with a personal tragedy. Joss Whedon took over and more reports of reshoots and additional scenes surfaced, making fans a little worried about the outcome.

Now, fans can probably be relieved that several people who had seen the movie enjoyed it. As revealed by Batman-News, they spoke to several attendees of the test screening and they said that they loved it, even describing it as "epic." One attendee, who did not like "Batman vs. Superman" and "Suicide Squad," raved about "Justice League."

"Justice League" will premiere on Nov. 17.