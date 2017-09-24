'Justice League' news: Zack Snyder speaks up about giving up the movie's direction

Superheroes assemble in "Justice League" YouTube/Warner Bros. Pictures

Equally loved and hated by DC fans, director Zack Snyder has left the upcoming "Justice League" movie for good because of a tragic event in Snyder's family, prompting him to drop the project.

The death of Snyder's 20-year-old daughter has been devastating to the director, and while he has slowly been coming back to the film industry in the form of shorts, he expressed that he will not be returning to the "Justice League" project.

Although some of his cuts in the film will be included in the final version, Snyder added that returning to the film now would be unfair. Joss Whedon, director of the first two "Avengers" movies, has taken the helm of "Justice League," and Snyder claimed that Whedon has been doing an amazing job.

Snyder is confident that "Justice League" is now in good hands since Whedon has a good reputation with his recent blockbuster superhero flicks. That said, this change of direction may bring drastic changes to the new movie, which could end up being entirely different from what Snyder originally intended.

For the time being, Snyder is done with "Justice League" and other full-length films. His most recent project, a short film called "Snow Steam Iron," is to be succeeded by another short film that will be shot entirely with an iPhone. Snyder said he needed the change of pace since the shorts allowed him to work while being close to his friends and family, which was necessary for all of them after the death of his daughter.

Snyder's iPhone movie was done in collaboration with his children, bringing them much-needed family time. His daughter, Willow, worked on set as the makeup artist, while his son, Eli, brought some of his friends to help in the short film's production.

Regardless of the new direction of "Justice League," the film is set to be released on Nov. 16.