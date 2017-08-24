'Justice League' news: Soundtrack leak hints at long-rumored character possibly making an appearance

A promotional poster for the "Justice League" movie. Twitter/justiceleaguewb

The much-awaited "Justice League" movie hits theaters in November, and since the release of the trailers, fans have been trying to find out if a few other characters will be joining the league sometime soon or will be making a surprise appearance in the movie. A leaked track listing of the movie's official soundtrack may have teased that another hero will be joining the league.

Seeing the trailers alone, the hype train has never stopped for the first team-up movie in the DC Extended Universe. Some details, especially in the second trailer that was released in Comic-Con, led fans to speculate that a long-talked about character is going to make a cameo. A reported soundtrack listing for the movie in IMDB hints at the Green Lantern's appearance.

Some fans were quick enough to take a screenshot of the now-removed listing which is found in a Reddit thread, and one of the songs has fans buzzing. The song is titled "Unite the Seven," by Imagine Dragons. To many fans, the title of the song was often used by Warner Bros. to promote the movie, until they changed it to "Unite the League" instead. This change was made because only six superheroes were confirmed to be in the movie, five for now because Henry Cavill's Superman is known to be dead after the events of "Batman vs. Superman."

All throughout production and the release of the trailers, fans have always wondered if the Green Lantern or even Shazam might make an appearance, as the latter is next in line in the DC film slate.

Seeing as anyone can make changes to any detail on IMDB, fans can only wait and see if this reported listing is official when the movie premieres in theaters on November. For now, fans can rest easy knowing that Superman is alive and will be joining the gang.

"Justice League" will premiere on Nov. 17.