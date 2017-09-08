'Justice League' news: Production may return to Themyscira for reshoots? Fan edit shows Armie Hammer's Green Lantern as part of League

Heroes are coming together in "Justice League" Twitter/JusticeLeagueWB

The "Justice League" movie is only a few months away but there is some doubt in the air concerning the reshoots that are being done for the movie. A recent report said that production may be returning to Themyscira for some reshoots, and a fan edit showed the super team with Armie Hammer as the Green Lantern.

This report comes from Batman News, about a post shared by "Wonder Woman" actress Vall Beijner, who plays one of the Amazonian warriors in the film. Beijner shared a photo on Instagram in her costume from the movie, alongside her co-stars. Beijner wrote that in less than three weeks she will be with her co-stars again in Italy at the location where they shot "Wonder Woman," and that she cannot wait to return.

This led to some speculation that the production may be returning to Diana's home of Themyscira for some reshoots. It certainly added up as some reshoots have been going on over the summer. Fortunately, a fan who claimed to have reached out to the actress asked if the trip back to Italy was for "Justice League" and Beijner said that it is not.

Meanwhile, it has long been rumored that the Green Lantern may appear in the film in some form or another. It has also been rumored that Armie Hammer will be portraying the character. It is fairly easy to picture Hammer's Hal Jordan a.k.a Green Lantern as part of the superhero team, the actor being a fan favorite to take on the role.

The Comic-Con trailer for "Justice League" ended with Alfred talking to someone. Aside from the more obvious guess of the person he was talking to being Henry Cavill's Superman, it would be Hammer as the Green Lantern. A fan, DaTriniti has also edited the ending of the trailer, showing Hammer about to transform into the superhero.

"Justice League" will premiere on Nov. 17.