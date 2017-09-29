Entertainment
'Justice League' news: First full look at new Flash costume

Nicole Agatha Cruz

Promotional photo for the "Justice League" film premiering in November.Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial

Superheroes are always getting makeovers in every new film, and The Flash is, of course, no exception. Barry Allen gets a new suit in the upcoming "Justice League" film and fans now have a detailed look.

Ezra Miller dons the new Flash costume for Barry in the upcoming Warner Bros. and DC Comics film "Justice League." Thanks to a tweet from Art Ludique Le Musée, excited fans now have a full view of The Flash's shiny new super suit.

In real life, the suit was designed by Michael Wilkinson and illustrated by Ian Joyner. In the film, it was created by Barry himself in his high-tech Flash Cave.

Although the concept art features a costume that looks more fitted compared to the one Miller wears in the film's marketing materials, it is a clear view of the details of The Flash's trademark red suit.

Much like the costume seen in trailers and promotional photos, the concept art shows the golden highlights of the suit as well as the lightning bolt accents around the hips, gauntlets and the sides of the helmet.

The Flash's other costume remains under tight wraps, however. Barry is rumored to wear a different suit design at some point in the film, this time designed by Wayne Tech.

Suits are not just for show, of course, as Barry is joined by Bruce Wayne aka Batman (Ben Affleck), Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Arthur Curry aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Vic Stone aka Cyborg (Ray Fisher) as they form the superhero squad called the Justice League.

Forced to face an enormous new threat to the world's safety without the aid of Superman (Henry Cavill), Batman and Wonder Woman recruit the three other superheroes to try and defeat Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) and his army of Parademons.

"Justice League" premieres in theaters on Friday, Nov. 3.

